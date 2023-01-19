New mental health clinic opening in the Kanawha Valley

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Harmony, a mental health clinic and a member of Transmorations Care Network, announced Thursdasy afternoon it’s expanding its mental health services into the Kanawha Valley.

The office will be located in Charleston and will offer many services, including therapy, psychiatry, medication management, TMS therapy, and addiction treatment.

“We have put just an incredible team, and I’m so proud of them, and we are going to continue to grow,” Charleston Clinic Director Dana Petroff said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the services that we provide, the great excellent care and the cohesion of the team.

Petroff added that they wanted to hire passionate locals.

“We wanted local folks helping our local community,” she said. “We also wanted to find people with passion; you can tell in a heartbeat that someone loves their job; you can feel it.”

Harmony accepts Medicaid, Medicare, Tricare, and most commercial insurance plans.

CEO of Transformation Care Network Brian Wheelan expressed his excitement to expand to the state.

“We are thrilled to be part of the solution for mental health care access throughout West Virginia,” he said. “We have assembled a terrific team of providers who are providing hope, understanding and compassionate guidance to our patients.”

You can find more information at www.TransformationsNetwork.com/ror-wv.

Story by Chayce Matheny