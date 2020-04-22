New Kanawha County Public Library director begins next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The next library director of the Kanawha County Public Library system will begin next Monday.

Erika Connelly has served as the Marion County Public Library director since 2004. She succeeds Riti Grover, who left in December.

Connelly previously worked at the Doddridge County Public Library and director of the Taylor County Public Library.

She will be responsible for directing the move of the main library to a temporary site in the Charleston Town Center mall as well as overseeing the reopening of facilities that have been closed under the statewide stay-at-home order.