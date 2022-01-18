New Kanawha County court administrator gets to work

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The new court administrator in Kanawha County says transitioning to the role after serving as an assistant prosecutor will be a new challenge in his career.

Christopher McClung started his first day on the job Tuesday. He previously was an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha and Putnam Counties for 11 years and worked for the state Attorney

General’s Office.

“This may be a different job in going from being an advocate to working in helping to ensure that the system runs smoothly. It gives me a different perspective,” McClung said.

McClung replaces Beverly Selby who died in May 2021.

The Marshall University and Ohio Northern University College of Law graduate has had a private practice in Charleston, focusing on child abuse and neglect cases.

McClung said his law experience will help him exceed as the administrator of West Virginia’s largest judicial court systems.

“Having the familiarity with court procedures and understanding what the judges expect, it does come in handy when the judges mention some issue that may arise whether it be a felony, abuse and neglect or a misdemeanor with the magistrate,” he said.

McClung will be working with all seven circuit judges, five family court judges and ten magistrates.

Kanawha County Chief Judge Jennifer Bailey said in a statement, “The judges of Kanawha County are very excited to welcome an attorney who has such experience and knowledge of our court system. We are sad to lose him as an attorney practicing before us, but happy to bring him on to handle the administration of our court.”