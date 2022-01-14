New Kanawha County court administrator begins Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County court system has hired a new court administrator.

Christopher McClung, 54, will begin Tuesday. He has spent the last five years in private practice in Charleston, focusing on guardian ad litem work related to child abuse and neglect cases. He previously served as an assistant prosecutor in Kanawha and Putnam counties as well as an employee of the state Attorney General’s Office.

“I’m very humbled, and I’m very grateful for this opportunity. I look forward to working with all the circuit judges and all members of the Kanawha County judiciary. I am very excited for this opportunity,” he said in a statement.

McClung fills a vacancy created after the death of Beverly Selby last May.