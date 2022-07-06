New Interstate 64 bridge expected to be finished this fall

NITRO, W.Va. — Construction on a new Interstate 64 bridge is expected to be completed this fall, according to a West Virginia Division of Highways representative.

Crews began working on improvements to the Nitro-St. Albans bridge in April 2021. The $225 million project includes widening the interstate between the U.S. Route 35 interchange and the Nitro interchange. Officials have said the project is directed at improving traffic volume and providing drivers with additional safety.

Kathy Rushworth, the maintenance engineer with the Division of Highways’ District One, told the Nitro City Council on Tuesday that rehabilitation efforts of the existing bridge will begin once traffic is shifted to the new bridge.

“In the fall of 2022, they’ll start dismantling the existing bridge and it will be rebuilt,” she said during the council’s meeting. “They’ll use the foundations of the existing bridge and build a new bridge on top of that, and that work is scheduled to go through the end of the project.”

The Division of Highways projects the total effort will conclude in May 2025.

Rushworth said the ramps on the Nitro side of the bridge are about to be built. Crews will construct temporary ramps before starting work on the permanent ramps.