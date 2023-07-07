New indoor putt-putt golf course opens in Putnam County

HURRICANE, W.Va. — More putt-putt golf has now been added to the local entertainment scene in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce helped cut the ribbon Friday for the grand opening of Reed’s Entertainment, an 18-hole indoor putt-putt course for area residents and beyond.

Putnam County CVB President Ashley Glance said it’s a family-friendly attraction fit for all ages , regardless of weather conditions, and will also be a major fiscal advantage for the area.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Reed’s Entertainment to our thriving community,” said Glance. “This new facility not only adds a fantastic recreational option for families and friends but also boosts our local economy by creating job opportunities and attracting visitors to the area.”

Reed’s offers a unique miniature golf course with carefully placed holes that come complete with a variety of creative themes, obstacles and surprises.

Owner of Reed’s Entertainment Brian Reed said the new course will have guests coming back for more.

“I am excited to bring families together,” said Reed. “To create a place they can enjoy time spent together.”

In addition, the mini-golf venue will offer concessions and a space designated for hosting parties. The indoor course is located in Putnam Village.

For more information about Reed’s Entertainment, including operating hours and pricing, you can visit Reeds Entertainment on Facebook.