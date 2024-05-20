New furniture for Clendenin Elementary comes from Charleston business

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A local business will be supplying the new furniture heading to the new Clendenin Elementary.

The Kanawha County Board of Education voted to enter into a contract with Capitol Business Interiors in Charleston in the amount of $727,192.63 for the furniture. The vote was 5-0.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said during their board meeting last week that the funding is from FEMA money.

“This is coming out of the FEMA money that pays for the construction for the new Clendenin,” he said.

Kanawha County Facilities Planning Executive Director Andrew Crawford said the furniture will come straight from Capitol Business Interiors and be ready for use at school when it gets there.

“We wanted to ensure that we could put this directly into the classrooms as it arrives,” said Crawford.

The new Clendenin Elementary School is still currently under construction but is expected to have students there by the Fall.