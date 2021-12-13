New distillery to open on Charleston’s West Side this Saturday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first micro-distillery in West Virginia is making its debut this weekend.

Bullock Distillery on Charleston’s West Side has a grand opening ceremony set for this Saturday from 12-4 p.m. The building is located at 121 West Washington Street.

Tighe Bullock, one of the co-owners, said the distillery has been years in the making.

“We’ve been in the works for about fours years. We will have three products available at our opening,” Bullock said on this week’s “580 Live” heard on 580-WCHS.

The main difference between a micro distillery and a regular distillery is how much alcohol it can produce. A micro distillery can only produce 10,000 gallons of alcohol and has to pay $750 for a license per year. A regular distillery can double that, and produce 20,000 gallons, and has to pay $1,500 per year for its license.

Bullock said they finally have all the licensing to start manufacturing alcohol.

“We thought it was cool blend of science and hands-on work. It’s in our blood on my dad’s North Carolina side, so it seemed like a natural fit,” he said.

The owners had to pass a bill (HB 4697) for this venture to work. Bullock said the distillery industry is gaining popularity nationwide.

“Some of the legislative sessions have allowed for some better laws for small craft distilleries such as ours, so we wanted to ride the tide while it was good. We think it’ll be good for the community and good for Charleston,” he said.

Bullock said Elk City is growing as more businesses move in to the area.

“We just built it, but it’s the small business owners and all the people that are running those shops every single day that really bring that vibe and that charisma to the neighborhood,” he said.

The distillery plans to make a variety of liquors to choose from including whiskey, moonshine, vodka and gin.