New Corridor G traffic pattern opens Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new traffic pattern impacting Corridor G in Charleston will open Wednesday.

The West Virginia Division of Highways announced Tuesday motorists can use the Oakwood Intersection Improvement project starting Wednesday. Construction on the project began in August 2020.

The new pattern includes two new Restricted Crossing U-Turns for improving traffic flow off Oakwood Road. These are the first Restricted Crossing U-Turns in West Virginia.

Drivers coming from Oakwood Road can use the new R-Cut at Hickory Road to make a U-turn, while a second R-Cut between Lawndale Lane and Lucado Road will serve traffic from the other direction.