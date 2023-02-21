New committee chairman says more companies could be making a splash in the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A new role but more of the same work is ahead for Senator Glenn Jeffries.

After being approved and appointed to be Chairman of the Senate Economic Development Committee, Jeffries said the work is just getting started in bringing more businesses to West Virginia.

Jeffries appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, stating he is both humbled and honored to be the new chairman of the committee. Jeffries said the state has seen great economic development the past few years. Now, there’s a “hot zone” list of 8 more companies he said that have interest in the state.

He said with these 8 companies on the list, there’s potential of $10 billion of investments to be considered, bringing in around 5,500 new jobs.

One of those companies hails from Israel. He said their specific project would bring in around $200 million, creating an abundance of jobs.

“That’s what we’re looking for, we’re looking for jobs,” Jeffries said. “It’ll be tremendous for our economy.”

The Chairman is confident that these companies who’ve shown the most interest in building in the state will open the door for other businesses to consider an eventual move.

“It sets an example out there in corporate America that West Virginia is here and we’re open,” said Jeffries.

Jeffries most notably got an investment in the state from Berkshire Hathaway after sending a letter directly to Warren Buffet back in September, encouraging them to start up production in West Virginia. They did just that in Jackson County.

“With Berkshire Hathaway, there’s gonna be more possible projects coming,” Jeffries said. “It feeds right off itself.”