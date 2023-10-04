Nelson to seek re-election in State Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A State Senator from Kanawha County is seeking re-election in 2024.

Republican Senator Eric Nelson announced on Wednesday his intention to keep his seat in the West Virginia Senate and formally filed for re-election at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

“It is my honor to serve, and I’m thrilled to launch my re-election campaign.” Nelson said. “We have made tremendous progress in the last 3 years, and I am privileged to be representing the people of Kanawha County in the West Virginia Senate as we continue to focus on key priorities that include Fueling Economic Growth, Expanding Access to Healthcare and Improving Educational Opportunities.”

Senator Nelson was first elected to State Senate in 2020. Nelson is currently serving as Majority Caucus Chair, Chairman of the Senate Pensions Committee, and a member of the Rules Committee. Nelson first served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 2011 to 2020, representing most of Kanawha County.

Nelson is running for re-election in State Senate District 17, which is made up of Charleston, South Charleston, St. Albans and areas northeast of Charleston.

Senator Nelson was born and raised in Charleston. He is a graduate of George Washington High School and then Washington & Lee University.