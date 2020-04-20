NC man taken into custody following Malden shooting

MALDEN, W.Va. — A North Carolina man is in custody following a shooting Sunday evening in Kanawha County that left a woman injured, the sheriff’s department said.

Authorities said Bradley David Williams, 21 of Jacksonville, NC is being charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding, all felonies, for his alleged role in a shooting in the 5200 block of Jonquil Driver just after 11 p.m.

Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene and found out the shooter shot from a vehicle, then fled in a silver car with a North Carolina license plate.

Further upon investigating the scene, a 28-year old female was shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital for treatment. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe an adult male and a five-year-old child were near the victim when she was shot and it was determined the shooter was known to the subjects who lived there.

Charleston Police Department officers located the suspect vehicle later in the night. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to that traffic stop, as well. Williams was arrested at the stop.

The investigation into the matter is continuing. Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169, message on Facebook, email at tips@kanawhashseriff.us, or anonymously send information through its website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.