National touring theater shows coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Theater fans in the Charleston area are in for a treat in the coming months.

The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center (CCCC) has announced a “Theater Series” in the Convention Center Theater with three separate national touring shows.

“An Evening with C.S. Lewis starring David Payne” will take place on September 25, “A Rocky Mountain High Experience A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler,” on December 18, and the Off-Broadway hit comedy “Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE!,” will be on January 28.

Patrick Leahy, the General Manager of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center told 580-WCHS that this is part of his administration’s goal, of bringing more diverse programming to Charleston.

“Activate each of the venues and then bring a broad-based of programming to the market. So then anyone in the market can find something over the course of a year that they would find of interest,” he said.

A release from the CCCC said the Payne show takes place in 1963 and C.S. Lewis, the famous British author, is hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. The show recalls the life of Lewis, his thoughts and what shaped his life that included of his friendship with J.R.R. Tolkien and why he nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles.

The life of John Denver, performer of “Take Me Home County Roads,” will take to the stage in December. The release from CCCC said Schuler is “America’s Top John Denver Tribute.” He does a holiday show that features the hits of “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home County Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m a County Boy.”

“It takes you from the 70s where he was on the radio constantly and through his holiday world. Of course, in this part of the world “Take Me Home Country Roads” is an anthem,” Leahy said.

Leahy said that the off-broadway hit comedy “Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE!,” makes for a relaxed night in January. It’s a theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray.

“It’s fast-paced, it’s funny and gets people laughing. it’s a light-hearted theater program,” Leahy said.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale July 15 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com or at the Coliseum Ticket Office.