National resource officers group analyzing fake school shooting calls

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Association of School Resource Officers says there have been swatting calls like the ones that occurred in West Virginia this week in 38 states and Washington, D.C. in recent months.

Association Director of Operations Mac Hardy said he listened to the fake school shooting call that was made to Kanawha County Metro 911 Wednesday morning and it’s not unlike calls fielded in other states.

“It is absolutely scripted,” Hardy said during a Friday appearance on MetroNews “Talkline.” “They’ve taken the time to come up with a particular name of a school, the address of that school and they are calling out a particular room number.”

In the call concerning South Charleston High School, the caller identified himself as Alex Edwards. He said he was a teacher at the school.

“There’s an active shooter at South Charleston High School,” the caller said at around 8 a.m. Wednesday. “He came into the classroom and shot the students.”

He said it happened in No. 100 biology classroom.

“The voice had an accent and it was very difficult to understand and the dispatcher struggled to understand that through the strong accent also. It is calculated,” Hardy said Friday.

The call lasted about 2:30. The caller said the shooter had an AR 15 and had shot 17 students. None of it was true.

Hardy said they still haven’t been able to come up with a reason explaining why the calls, which he describes as terroristic threats, are happening, other than someone is intent on causing the U.S. harm in creating panic. There were a total of 19 hoax threats in 17 West Virginia counties Wednesday. The state Department of Homeland Security has turned the information over to the FBI.

Hardy said the police response in West Virginia and other states has been appropriate. He said schools with resource officers are able to confirm if there is an active shooter in the building or not.

“We have to make sure we assess the situation quickly and slow these people down and stop this trauma to these students and staff as quickly as possible,” he said.

Hardy said post-event counseling is also important.

“After the incident there is counseling that needs to be available for students and staff in a review with parents—so communication with everybody is vital after it’s over,” Hardy said.