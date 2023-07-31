National Night Out events supporting law enforcement to be held around the area Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Neighborhoods around Charleston and beyond are joining the over 38 million of them across the country for a night out supporting the initiative to make communities a safer place to live.

National Night Out, a country-wide community-building campaign that promotes police and neighborhood partnerships starts up annually on the first Tuesday in August.

National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin said people everywhere are asked to step outside for the evening to spend it with those who protect the neighborhoods they live in.

“This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity,” said Peskin. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

Keeping up with the tradition of hosting block parties, parades and cookouts for the annual campaign, a handful of events are planned throughout the area.

The Dunbar Police Department is just one of those holding a NNO event. It will be held on their parking lot from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Dunbar Mayor Scott James said on WCHS Radio’s 580 Live Monday the event will include activities for kids to interact with local law enforcement and first responders and several booths will also be set up.

“We are constantly having issues at schools and different things and we wanted to get the kids out and show them that the police and fire are somebody that they can talk to,” James said.

The Huntington Police Department will also be host to a NNO event Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ritter Park Fountain Plaza. They will offer free food and drinks, youth activities such as inflatables, a dunk tank, face painting and a tour of fire trucks and HPD vehicles, as well as K-9 Unit demonstrations and music by DJ Herd That.

The Police Department is accepting registrations for vendor booths and contributions for raffles. People can call (304)-696-5510 if their organization would like to set up a booth free of charge or contribute to the event. Vendor registrations also can be submitted by visiting the link: https://forms.office.com/r/pjG1Jtkmbk.

Other area NNO events include:

. A prayer by Bishop Norman Jones 5:00 pm

. Police, Fire, and NAO parade 5:30 pm

. F.B.I Kid fingerprint, food, and games 6:00 pm

· Washington Manor : McGruff the Crime Dog, food, and games 6:00 pm

· Carroll Terrace : Food and festivities 6:00 pm

· South Park Village : Food and games 6:00 pm

· Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington Street E. : McGruff the Crime Dog and Food/festivities 6:00 pm

· Sherwood Forest, 1417 Robin Hood Road : Food, games, and kid entertainment 6:00 pm

· Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 597 Garrison Avenue : Community cookout 6:00 pm

The national event has been growing since it came about in 1970. Elliot said Dunbar is one of the local communities that expect a big turn out for the event.

“Whenever I started it it was just a small group, we probably had about 100 participants, I would say tomorrow night we’re going to have between 3 and 500,” said Elliot.