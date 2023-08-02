National Night Out builds relationships with community members and law enforcement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Another National Night Out is in the books.

National Night Out happens every year on the first Tuesday in August. Millions take part in the day across thousands of communities in the country.

The nationwide campaign helps to promote building relationships between officers and first responders with members of the community.

There were plenty of activities to take part in at various sites throughout Charleston Tuesday afternoon. Seven separate communities encouraged neighbors and residents to come out and meet with law enforcement officers and fire crews with cookouts and kid-friendly games and activities.

At Orchard Manor, one of the locations in Charleston taking part in the annual event, just off Washington Street and Griffin Drive, food was prepared for residents and bounce houses were set up for kids along with other field games. Before that, a parade for police and fire crews rolled through the community and to other nearby locations.

Ralph Miller is a local resident and a volunteer. He said National Night Out is a great opportunity for those to become more familiar with officers and first responders who keep their area safe.

“The event itself is very important to everyone because it’s everybody’s responsibility to keep the community safe,” Miller said. “This is our community and we need to take care of it as a collective body.”

Plenty of kids and their families were present and got to meet the officers and firemen of Charleston. McGruff the Crime Dog also made an appearance at some of the locations.

“It’s a great event to let the kids know who the officers are and to not be afraid of them or the firefighters,” said Miller, who thanked the many volunteers that supplied food and drinks to those who stopped by.

At the Freewill Baptist Church on Garrison Avenue, local resident Carlos Morris agreed that the event is good for the younger generation to take part in to learn about the jobs that Charleston officers and first responders have.

“You get a chance to talk to the fire department and police officers and find out what they do,” Morris said.

Morris has lived near the Garrison church since 1969. He said he has seen his fair share of National Night Out events.

“Do I think they’re great? Absolutely I do,” Morris said about the officers and first responders who stopped by his house for a cookout.

Sgt. Jessi Redden of the Charleston Police Department, one of those at the forefront of keeping the nationwide campaign in Charleston communities, said NNO continues to be a bright spot for them and the communities they serve to come together.

“I think it helps build relationships, especially with the kiddos, they get to know your face and see you out in public,” said Sgt. Redden, who’s in the Public Service and Traffic Division of the CPD.

The National Night Out has been present in the capital city all the years that Sgt. Redden has been on the force which has been 15 years.

Other gatherings took place at Washington Manor, Carroll Terrace, South Park Village, Abundant Life Ministries, and Sherwood Forest.

Communities in other cities participated in National Night Out including Huntington, Beckley, Dunbar, and Parkersburg.