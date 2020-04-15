National Guard testing residents of Kanawha, Boone nursing homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Members of the West Virginia National Guard spent Wednesday testing residents of nursing homes in Kanawha and Boone counties.

Seventy-five patients of the Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jefferson were tested after one patient was hospitalized for the coronavirus and other showed symptoms.

Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department health officer and executive director, and Monica Mason, education director for the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, were also on site Wednesday assisting with incident command.

On-site staff members are also being tested, and there are plans to test other employees.

State Adjutant General James Hoyer spoke about testing at a Boone County location during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing. The name of the facility was not disclosed.