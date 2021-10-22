National Drug Take Back Day events set for Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Saturday marks another National Drug Take Back Day where West Virginians will have the opportunity to turn in unused or expired prescription medication.

Sites will be set up around the state, including Charleston, where mainly law enforcement will handle the event. In Charleston, there are six sites hosted by the Charleston Police Department where residents can turn in the drugs beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

Lt. David Payne, Public Services Division at the Charleston Police Department (CPD) told MetroNews flagship 580-WCHS that this is an important event to have every year.

“It’s making sure they just don’t make it in the hands of the young people, people that may be entering the homes and know drugs are there, stored, kept, or unused,” Payne said.

Those Charleston sites include:

Walgreens

655 Washington St W.

Charleston, WV 25302

Drug Emporium

1603 Kanawha Blvd. West

Charleston, WV 25302

WV Drug Intervention Institute

118 Capital St

Charleston, WV 25301

Piggly Wiggly

5003 MacCorkle Ave SE

Charleston, WV 25304

Fruth Pharmacy

864 Oakwood Rd

Charleston, WV 25314

Krogers Ashton Place

1100 Fledderjohn Rd

Charleston, WV 25304

“Any unused prescription drugs that they are not using anymore or that are expired, they can drop them off. They don’t need to fill out anything, just drop them in the box and we will take it from there,” Payne said.

And where will Payne and local law enforcement take the drugs? He said the CPD will bring all items collected to the state police barracks where the haul will be weighed and given to the DEA to be destroyed.

Payne said around 20 boxes of drugs were collected at the Charleston events in April.

Also in the city of Charleston, the state is hosting a drop-off site at the state Capitol Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The campus’ new Safe Zone, located at the bus turnaround next to the Culture Center.

Recently established for child custody and other exchanges, the Safe Zone is accessible from the entrance to the Capitol grounds at the Greenbrier Street-Washington Street intersection. Participants can turn right at the guard post to get to the Safe Zone, a release said.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said, “Every container of unused, unwanted and expired medication has the potential of falling into the wrong hands. Safely disposing of these medications is crucial to limiting supply and ending senseless death in West Virginia.”

According to the state, Take Back Day in April saw 49 West Virginia law enforcement agencies participate and 5,660 pounds of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs collected.