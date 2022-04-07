National champion Glenville State women’s hoops team celebrated in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Dozens of girls from Charleston area middle and high school basketball teams welcomed the national champion Glenville State University Lady Pioneers basketball team to the capital city on Thursday.

Just a few weeks removed from the Glenville State 85-72 win over Western Washington in the NCAA Division II National Championship game, the team was welcomed to a standing ovation at Haddad Riverfront Park. The college student-athletes then talked with the girls, signed autographs and took photos.

Kim Stephens, the head coach of Glenville women’s basketball team told 580-WCHS that seeing girls cheering from local grade schools means everything.

“I think you get to influence young people and give them something to excited about. I remember being a little girl in this state and going to the state tournament when I was in elementary school and thinking everyone playing was superstars,” Stephens, a Parkersburg native, said.

“To be a part of this on the other end and see it come full circle is pretty special.”

Glenville’s path to the championship was a convincing one, being ranked No. 1 in the country numerous weeks in the regular season and finishing 35-1 overall.

The Lady Pioneers won six games in the NCAA Tournament to the school’s first crown, defeating Lincoln 88-60, Shepherd 82-70 and Charleston (WV) 89-58 in the regional final. In the Elite Eight, Glenville beat West Texas A&M 103-56, then beat Grand Valley State 77-53 in the Final Four.

“It’s not even something you can put into words, it’s amazing. It’s probably not going to hit me for another few months about what we accomplished,” Stephens said.

Glenville State’s cheerleading squad was also recognized on Thursday in Charleston. Local cheerleaders gathered around for photos.

Each local school in attendance at Haddad Riverfront Park received an autographed basketball from the Glenville State team.

Following the event with the City of Charleston, the team headed to the governor’s office for a proclamation to be signed by Gov. Jim Justice.

“The support has spoken to that. We have people reach out from all over the state. We have seen it all over Twitter, we’ve felt the love and that’s what makes West Virginia special,” Stephens said.