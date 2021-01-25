Names released in Kanawha, Jackson fatal crashes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police identified the victims Monday in separate weekend traffic crashes in Kanawha and Jackson counties.

According to Jackson County authorities, a wreck occurred at around 7 p.m. Saturday on state Route 331 near Cottageville. Jackson County deputies said two vehicles collided head-on.

George Clevenger, 67, or Cottageville, was killed in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle suffered a broken leg.

Deputies are continuing their investigation.

In a separate crash, a Kanawha County man died after crashing his sports car on Sissonville Drive near Charleston Sunday morning.

Kanawha County authorities said they received a 911 call around 8:45 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle overturned and in the ditch in the 7000 block of the roadway. The vehicle was a black Chevrolet Camaro and was the only car involved in the accident.

Kanawha County Deputies have identified the victim as Joseph Ray Lesher II, 26, of Elkview.

An investigation into the crash is underway. Investigators said at this time it’s unclear if Lesher died of injuries suffered in the crash or if he had suffered a medical emergency which actually caused the wreck. Nobody else was in the vehicle with him.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call 304-357-0169.