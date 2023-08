SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police have released the name of the man who died in a single vehicle crash on MacCorkle Avenue in South Charleston Wednesday evening.

Authorities said Paul Weaver, 46, of South Charleston, lost control of his vehicle heading westbound on MacCorkle Avenue, swerving into the eastbound lanes.

Police said Weaver’s vehicle overturned into some trees near Kenna Homes.

Weaver was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said it doesn’t appear Weaver was wearing a seatbelt.