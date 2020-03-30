Name released in Sissonville fatal

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the man killed in a truck crash Saturday morning in the Sissonville area.

Deputies said Casey Burdette, 19, of Sissonville, was a passenger in the truck being driven by Dakota Miller, 20, of Charleston.

Miller is charged with DUI causing death.

Deputies said Burdette was sitting in the passenger side window holding onto the roof of the vehicle. His body struck a roadside tree and he was killed.

Miller had a blood alcohol content of 0.143%, deputies said. He’s being held in the South Central Regional Jail.