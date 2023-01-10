Name released in Putnam County fatal crash

HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.

Eggleton said Slater was pulling her car onto U.S. Route 35 near Hurricane Creek Road at around 6:30 p.m. when she pulled into the path an oncoming tractor trailer. Eggleton said the truck driver couldn’t stop and struck Slater’s vehicle in the passenger side.

Slater died at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 21-year old man from Frazier’s Bottom, was flown by HealthNet to Cabell-Huntington Hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday morning.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He did not receive a citation.