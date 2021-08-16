Name released in Kanawha County shooting death

RUTLEDGE, W.Va. — A Capital High School student is the victim of a weekend shooting death in Kanawha County.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released the name of the Sunday shooting victim Monday. Da’nija Miller was 14-years-old and a freshman at Capital.

Miller was shot and killed in a home on Ryan Drive in the Rutledge area Sunday afternoon. The death is being treated as a homicide.

Several people have been questioned but no one has been charged.

A candlelight vigil for Miller is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Piedmont Elementary School playground on Charleston’s East End.

Counselors have been made available at Capital High.