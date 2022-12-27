Name released in Christmas Day shooting

QUARRIER, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the man shot and killed by his brother during a family fight on Christmas morning.

The department said Tuesday Shane Bush, 26, of Cabin Creek, died of a gunshot wound suffered at a residence in the Quarrier community on Cabin Creek.

Deputies previously said Bush’s brother, whose name has not been released, fired shots inside the home to break up a family fight. The death happened at about 8 o’clock Christmas morning.

The investigative information is being turned over to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office who will determine if charges will be filed.

The sheriff’s department said the name of the shooter won’t be released unless he’s charged.