N3 announces more jobs for its Kanawha Valley operation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A global company which already employs 150 in the Kanawha Valley announced plans Wednesday to add 100 more positions. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement along with officials from N-3 and the State Development office about plans for the new jobs at the company’s location at the West Virginia Technology Park in South Charleston.

“We offer a digital inside sales team for some of the biggest names in the tech industry. We like to say that when you’re a part of our team, you’re running with the giants,” said Vice-President of Operations at N-3 Ken Boggs.

N-3 came to West Virginia in 2017 and has had success in its global sales mission. Governor Jim Justice joined the company for the virtual announcement and wished them continued success.

“What a day it is to continue to see great new jobs come to this great state and these are fantastic jobs,” Justice said from the State Capitol.

Boggs said the kind of people they are seeking for the new positions are go getters who are outgoing and self-starting.

“We’re looking for people who can carry on a meaningful conversation with customers in a consultative approach. They have a great curiosity about technology and sales and they thrive on competition, but enjoy as working as part of a team, but want to be part of a global company,” said Boggs.