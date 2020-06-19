Myrtle Beach related COVID-19 cases rises to six in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County associated with Myrtle Beach continues to rise.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) received three additional positive COVID-19 results with Myrtle Beach connections on Friday, bringing the total of Myrtle Beach cases in Kanawha County to six.

Additional contact-tracing is being completed to determine individuals that will need to be tested as a result of these positive results, according to a release.

KCHD held a drive-up testing event on Friday at the department where 442 people were tested for COVID-19. Those who had recently traveled were encouraged to be tested, however, anyone was permitted to be tested.

“Today (Friday), is day 99 of Health Command operating under the COVID-19 crisis. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department staff has worked tirelessly during this pandemic to do our part to protect the citizens of the County and Community. We do not take a vacation from COVID-19,” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the KCHD said.

“I want to thank the Kanawha County Commission, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Kanawha County Emergency Management, City of Charleston, City of Charleston Emergency Management, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department for quickly stepping up to make this drive-up testing site happen. They have been great partners.”

On Friday evening, KCHD reported 269 COVID-19 cases in the county with 261 confirmed including 30 active, 219 recovered, and 20 associated deaths.

The number will be sent to news media daily at 4:30 p.m. and is updated throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.