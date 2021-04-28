Murder warrant obtained in K.J. Taylor death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An arrest warrant has been obtained in connection with the April 7 murder of Capital High School senior K.J. Taylor.

Dekotis Thomas (CPD)

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt announced Wednesday evening that police are looking for Dakotis Thomas, 19, of South Charleston.

Taylor, 18, was shot and killed as he stood along Central Avenue on Charleston’s West Side.

“Our detective bureau worked day in and day out and with that have developed enough to obtain a murder warrant for Dakotis Thomas for killing K.J.,” Hunt said.

Police are now actively looking for Thomas, Hunt said.

“So hopefully this arrest, once it’s made, will bring a little bit of closure to K.J.’s family, to his friends, to his teammates, all the students at Capital High School and all of those who still mourn his loss,” Hunt said.

“KJ” Taylor starred at Capital High School.

Hunt would not say what prior connection, if any, Thomas had with Taylor.

Hunt said they are still seeking the public’s help.

“If anyone knows his whereabouts, any tip, any information you provide will be followed up on thoroughly,” Hunt said. “Chief Detective (Tony) Hazelett and his detectives will be all over it until we get him in custody and put it in the justice system’s hands.”

Taylor was a popular student at Capital. Hunt said the death had impacted him personally because of a relationship he had with Taylor’s family.

Police were looking for a truck in connection with the shooting.

