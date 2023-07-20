Murder trial extended till late October

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County Circuit Judge has granted a motion to move the trial date for a man accused of fatally shooting a woman in Kanawha City last summer.

Vestal Harper, 77, appeared before Judge Jennifer Bailey Wednesday. Judge Bailey confirmed the trial would be moved from July 24 to October 30 as a request from Harper’s defense attorney Robby Long.

According to Judge Bailey, the previous defense attorney could no longer represent Harper in the case further. Bailey then appointed Long and Brian Escue to the case to represent Harper.

Long told Judge Bailey that he and Escue needed more time to prepare for the case as they were just recently appointed to it.

“Mr. Harper understands that for Mr. Escue and I to effectively represent him, that Mr. Escue is going to need time to learn about his case,” Long told Bailey Wednesday.

Harper’s trial was originally moved in May after his defense team requested a psychological and mental health evaluation be completed first.

Harper is being charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nancy Belcher, 72, in August 2022. Belcher was murdered on August 30, 2022 along Lower Donnally Road.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for October 18 at 1 p.m.