POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A Mason County man entered a plea Friday in connection with an April 2020 shooting death.

According to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office, Frank Long, 22, of Leon, entered a Kennedy plea in the death of Mitchell Clay Smith.

A Kennedy plea, which allows a defendant to accept punishment for a crime without admitting guilty, was entered by Long to the charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

Long is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10.