Murder investigation underway in Mason County

LEON, W.Va. — State Police are investigating the discovery of a body in an abandoned home in Mason County as a homicide.

Troopers were called to the home in the Leon community just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. The victim, believed to be in his 30’s, was dead of an apparent gunshot wound, according to investigators.

Troopers say the man’s vehicle couldn’t be located at the scene. It was found later in a creek near Red House in Putnam County. Troopers are trying to locate persons of interest with ties to the vehicle who may have information about how the victim was shot.

State Police say anybody with information which could aid in the investigation are asked to call the State Police detachment in Mason County at 304–675-0850.