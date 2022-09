CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is investigating a homicide following a shooting Friday evening.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Wyoming Street. Officers found 49-year-old Norman Sweeney with a single gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced Sweeney dead at the scene.

The Criminal Investigation Division is leading the inquiry into the matter.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 304-348-6400.