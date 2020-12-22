Murder charges filed after woman dies of crossbow wound

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — A man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting a woman with a crossbow.

St. Albans police charged George Call Jr., 44, with first-degree murder Tuesday afternoon in connection with the Monday night death of Andrea Springstead, 36.

According to authorities, Call shot a crossbow at Springstead at close range inside a residence in the 2700 block of Forrestal Avenue at about 9:40 p.m. Monday. She was hit the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it was a domestic dispute. They filed charges against Call after speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence.

Call is being held without bail.