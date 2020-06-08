Municipal seats up for grabs is Dunbar, St. Albans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While most of the electoral contests on Tuesday are primaries, voters in Dunbar and St. Albans will decide who will be their next municipal leaders.

Dunbar Mayor Bill Cunningham, who took office in 2017, is not seeking a second term. Jason Lee Wilkinson, council member Greg Hudson and Dunbar Public Works Director Scott Elliott are vying for the position.

Steve Arnott and Mike Scipio are running for re-election to represent Ward 1, while Matthew Broyles, Anthony Krise and Sierra Sovine are hoping to serve on the body. Incumbent Doug Fleshman, Michael Buckalew, Dani Crouch, Katherine McCormick and Bob Yeager are seeking two positions representing Ward 2. Incumbents Greg Wolfe and Sharon Hayes do not face opponents in the Ward 3 race. In Ward 4, Linda Boggess and Jim Hughes are looking to defeat challengers Jeremy Keith Boggess and Kylan Wilson.

St. Albans Mayor Scott James is looking to secure a second term in office. Scott Russell is challenging James for the seat.

Judy Watkins Rimmey and incumbent Robert Keiffer are running for Ward 1, and incumbent Ron Byrnside is looking to defeat Mike Rowe for another term representing Ward 2. Bill Knight, Zoe Morris, and Shaun Morris are running for the Ward 3 seat. Brian Kloosterman is unopposed in the Ward 4 contest, as are Mike Mamone in Ward 5, Jeremy Fallecker in Ward 6, Andrew Eads in Ward 7, Robert Massey in Ward 8 and David Rucker in Ward 9.

Walter Hall, Lee Roberts and Aly White face no competitors for securing their at-large seats.