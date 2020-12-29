Multiple Town Center stores closing in January

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Four stores at the Charleston Town Center mall will close in January.

Cosmetics retailer Sephora will close on Jan. 3. Women’s clothing stores Talbots, Chico’s and White House/Black Market will also close, with Talbot’s closing Jan. 23 and Chico’s and White House/Black Market closing Jan. 26.

The U.S. Bank Association purchased the mall in January 2019 for $35 million.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin said on Monday’s “580 Live” she has faith in the mall’s future despite declining patrons and stores.