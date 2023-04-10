Multiple St. Albans townhouses suffer fire damage

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Three townhouses sustained damages in a Monday afternoon fire in the 900 block of 4th Avenue in St. Albans.

St. Albans fire crews found flames showing from the first and second floors of one of the units when they arrived on scene at shortly before 1 p.m.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames. One of the three residences sustained major flame and smoke damage. The other two sustained moderate damage.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital for breathing difficulties.

St. Albans firefighters received help from fire crews from Nitro, Institute and West Side.