Multiple phone lines opened up for Saturday vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Kanawha County Commission and the city of Charleston have opened two phone lines Friday to set appointments for Saturday’s vaccine clinic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

The health department said it’s “in an effort to make sure every older Kanawha County resident gets vaccinated for COVID-19.”

People aged 65 to 75 years old who have not been vaccinated are asked to call 304-357-5157 to make their appointments. People over age 75 should call 304-348-8080 to make appointments.

Both lines will be open from 11 a.m. until appointments are filled. Call volume is expected to be high, KCHD said.

“This is one more way we’re trying to get vaccines into the arms of people who are most vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

“We want to make sure everyone who wants a vaccine has a chance to get one, especially our older residents.”

Just over 79,000 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in Kanawha County, according to the Friday report from the DHHR.