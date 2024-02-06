Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that ended in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police from multiple agencies teamed up early this morning during a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that ended in South Charleston with the arrest of a Cabell County man.

Dakota Lee Neff, 35, from the Huntington area, was arraigned before a Kanawha County Magistrate this morning after the pursuit began by the Huntington Police Department but left the city limits. Once the chase entered Kanawha County, police say Neff reached speeds nearing 100 mph, causing deputies to use spike strips to disable his vehicle.

Neff continued driving with deflated tires until eventually crashing around Industrial Drive in South Charleston where he tried to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended by deputies a short distance away.

Multiple agencies spanning from Huntington to South Charleston assisted in the pursuit.

Deputies said Neff was already wanted on multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants in Cabell County, along with multiple out of Ohio.

Neff now faces additional charges in Kanawha County for felony fleeing with reckless indifference and fleeing on foot.