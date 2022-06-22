Multiple Kanawha County residents indicted on various charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County grand juries have indicted multiple people in recent days.

Jury members last week indicted Gavin Blaine Smith of Elkview for murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Smith, 18, allegedly shot four family members at their Cemetery Hill Drive home in December 2020.

Judge Kenneth Ballard moved the case against Smith from juvenile to adult status in March.

A grand jury last week also indicted Patricia Kay White, 48, of Charleston. White allegedly set a Kanawha City home on fire om February. A man — 52-year-old Dennis Rutledge — was in the structure at the time. He later died at a hospital.

Matthew Newsome, 29, of Charleston was indicted on four counts of retaliation against public officers and employees for allegedly threatening to kidnap and kill Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Maryclaire Akers. A state police trooper previously testified Newsome made four different threats to kill Akers.

Akers said she did not ask for charges to be filed and learned of the indictment on Tuesday.

“I wish it were unnecessary, but I appreciate law enforcement’s work,” she said. “The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty and I expect this case to be handled just like any other – fairly and justly. In the meantime I will continue to do my job as I always have and I always will.”