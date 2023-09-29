Multiple indictments announced this week in Kanawha County cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — A Kanawha County grand jury released multiple indictments this week, including some for notable cases.

Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller announced Thursday that indictments were handed down to 21 defendants.

Among them was a woman who allegedly shot at another woman inside a Kroger in South Charleston.

Lydia Spencer, 33, of South Charleston, is accused of shooting, which happened on Mother’s Day. Spencer was indicted on charges of attempted murder, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

An indictment was also announced for a Kanawha County man who allegedly assaulted a woman and then encouraged his two dogs to attack her.

Zachary Nathaniel Atkinson, 20, of Cabin Creek, was indicted on malicious wounding and battery charges.

Earlier this month, Atkinson allegedly followed a woman as she was walking away from him and heading to a residence in the Cabin Creek area. According to prosecutors involved in the case, the two had gotten into an altercation before the woman began walking away.

Deputies said a physical altercation ensued. The 24-year-old woman had fallen down and Atkinson is accused of getting on top of her and assaulting her. He then ordered his dogs, two pit bulls, to attack her.

A video of the incident was obtained by prosecutors and shown to the circuit judge during a preliminary hearing earlier this month.

In another high profile case, four people were indicted after allegedly breaking into a cabin before being detained with the help of an unknown masked man.

James Edward McDaniel, 50; Jason Aaron Becher, 39; and Elizabeth Littlejohn, 36, who are all from Charleston; and Timothy Wayne Justice, 57, of Milton, are facing charges of breaking and entering and petit larceny.

According to the Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the unknown masked man, who was also allegedly armed, approached the group of four, ordered them to get out of a truck and off of an ATV, then tied their hands behind their backs before shooting out the tires of the vehicles. The person then left the scene and has never been identified.