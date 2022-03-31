Multiple fire departments respond to Putnam County brush fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — A wind-driven brush fire triggered a multiple fire department response on Wednesday.

Twenty-six units from Putnam, Kanawha and Cabell counties responded to the blaze near the intersection of Fletcher and Scott Depot roads in Teays Valley. Authorities said they received the first calls around 4 p.m.

Wind gusts fueled the blaze. Firefighters were able to save three homes from being destroyed. A utility building and another residence were destroyed; two people who lived in the home were able to escape safely with their dogs.

Firefighters had contained 90% of the fire by 8:30 Wednesday evening.

Authorities believe the fire was likely caused by someone throwing a lit cigarette out of a car.