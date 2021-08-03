Multiple events held in Charleston as part of National Night Out

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Charleston, law enforcement and civic groups on Tuesday held multiple events in the city to raise awareness about crime and drug prevention with a focus on building relationships between the Charleston Police Department and community members.

The city participated in National Night Out, a campaign centered around various community events. Various neighborhoods held events that included fair food, carnival games and similar activities.

Tuesday marked the first time that North Charleston Baptist Church held National Night Out activities. Connie Jones, the wife of Charleston City Councilmember Pat Jones, organized the event with the help of church leadership.

“I think the crime in Charleston has increased, and the police are not getting many thank yous nowadays,” she said. “I think this is one way to give back to our firemen, our police officers and our community.”

Pastor David Carney said violence is an issue facing north Charleston and other communities, and it is important for residents to improve the city and their relationship with law enforcement.

“We had a lot of folks come out and set up the bouncy house and play some basketball with teens,” he said. “I think that’s the greatest thing I’ve seen tonight; the teenagers that live within eyesight of this church that we’ve never seen before, they’re talking, playing basketball. They could be engaged in all kinds of other things tonight that wouldn’t be beneficial.”

Tuesday’s activities also included a parade of emergency service vehicles near Orchard Manor.