Multiple coronavirus cases linked to Charleston church

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — At least 24 coronavirus cases have been traced back to a Charleston church.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Wednesday announced an outbreak at the North Charleston Apostolic Church affecting 19 Kanawha County residents, four Putnam County residents and a Logan County resident.

Dr. Sherri Young, the health department’s health officer and executive director, said people need to be careful when participating in religious events.

“Please consider attending services electronically, especially if you’re at high risk for complications from COVID-19,” she said. “If you are attending an in-person service, wear your mask, keep six feet between you and other congregants and wash your hands frequently.”

Leadership with the North Charleston Apostolic Church have agreed to close the church for three weeks to conduct deep cleaning.