MultiFest to get underway in the City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A local festival honoring diversity in the area is celebrating its 33rd year.

The Multi-Cultural Festival of West Virginia, or Multifest, is making its return to Charleston’s riverfront this weekend, an event bringing various cultural and ethnic communities together through art, music, education, and cuisine.

“We come together to celebrate the cultures of different ethnicities, we come and celebrate in a friendly, non-violence environment,” Multifest Executive Director Tamara Eubanks said.

A number of entertainment and musical guests span the line-up for the event, which goes from Thursday, August 3 to Sunday, August 6.

The local groups Four Chill, The Unit Band, Stratus Band and national headliners E.U., a GoGo and Funk band out of Washington D.C. kicks off the event on Thursday.

Friday is Ladies’ Night and Eubanks said it will feature an all-female lineup.

“We want everybody, not just women but men to come white it out, we’re going to be in all white, with KeKe Wyatt, Sunshine Anderson, and Yo-Yo, the rapper from Compton, California,” said Eubanks.

On Saturday DJ Tony Neal, World Famous Core DJs takes the stage, followed by Jon B, Lyfe Jennings and national headlining artists, Next, an R&B trio.

Wrapping up Sunday is rapper Yung Joc and another national headliner Gap X the Band.

A host of other musical guests and entertainment also fills in the schedule of events for Multifest, including African dancers, a Jazz band, and a special City-Wide Worship Service on Sunday featuring guest speaker Bishop Fred Brown out of Bluefield and gospel headliner Chrystal Rucker.

The four-day festival will also feature a Kids Zone that includes inflatables, a gaming truck, an obstacle course among other kid-friendly activities.

The last day, Sunday, will conclude with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Multifest was founded in August of 1989 and since then it has been growing, even adding a day on Thursday rather than starting Friday. Eubanks said while it’s about having a good time, there’s something a little more to be taken from it, as well.

“Most of all to talk to one another, to know one another, to mingle with each others culture, because again, we’re talking multi-cultural, so we’re looking to have a lot of ethnicities there,” she said. “We want them to just mingle together and learn what each of them do and how they operate within their community.”

Multifest President Pastor David Fryson said on MetroNews Talkline Wednesday that the event came about after an inclusivity issue from the Regatta committee at the time.

“Steve Starks went to the city fathers and asked for more inclusion and they basically told him this is our thing if you don’t like it start your own, and that’s exactly what he did,” said Fryson.

Fryson said times are different now, however, and as the event commemorates its 33rd year, it’s also a testament to much progress that has been made since.

“The thing about it is, we’re at a place now where I think we can celebrate even though it might have started in difficulty, the cooperation that we currently get from the City of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission,” he said.

Multifest will take place at Haddad Riverfront Park starting Thursday at 4 p.m. You can see the full lineup here.