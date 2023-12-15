Multi-vehicle crash reported in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A crash in Sissonville Thursday night has resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital.

Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash happened around 6:50 p.m. on Sissonville Drive near White Oak Drive. The crash involved two vehicles and forced a portion of the road to close.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries or how long the road is expected to be closed.

The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority all responded.