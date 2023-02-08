Multi-million dollar purchase proposed for Milton water systems

MILTON, W.Va. — Some interest is being shown by the city of Milton after hearing an offer from West Virginia American Water who want to build back the water systems in the city.

At the Milton City Council meeting Tuesday night, West Virginia American Water proposed their plan to purchase more of Milton’s water and wastewater systems.

Director of Business Development Brooks Crislip sees a lot of work needed to be done to the current water systems.

Crislip said purchasing both systems would be just shy of $13 million. He also said they would make around $17 million in upgrades over the next 5 years.

“These systems are in pretty dire need of development,” Crislip said.

Many residents have complained about the state of their water for quite some time, however West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton said he’s confident in what they can do for discouraged residents.

“We’re looking to bring safe, reliable drinking water services to the town of Milton if we acquire it,” Burton said.

West Virginia American Water already runs water for the city. They bought 70% of the cities water last year, according to Crislip.

A decision from Mayor Tom Canterbury now awaits the water company. Canterbury said there’s no timetable on a decision, but the proposal will be considered in their upcoming meetings.