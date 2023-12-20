Multi-jurisdictional investigation underway regarding the stealing of copper wire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some results from an ongoing, multi-jurisdictional investigation are in regarding the recent thefts and scrapping of copper cable off of utility poles.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on the issue Wednesday afternoon with multiple surrounding law enforcement agencies who are involved in the investigation, including those from West Virginia State Police, Putnam County, Boone, Jackson, Fayette, the Charleston and South Charleston police departments, among several other agencies.

Chief Deputy Joe Crawford addressed the conference on the many man-hours officers have already put in to combat the copper cable theft and illegal scrapping operations after receiving three dozens complaints on the matter in Kanawha County alone.

“It’s still continuing as we speak, as of yesterday we were still recovering some of the stolen copper, as of late yesterday,” Crawford said.

Crawford announced during the conference that the investigation which has so far taken about four to five months is going well. He said law enforcement have already uncovered multiple criminal business dealings and offenders they believe are involved in the thefts.

One of their main targets are recycling facilities, Crawford said, who pay upwards of $12,000 to people to go and steal the copper wire from the utility poles as it’s highly sought after.

On December 11 officers were able to gather enough information to obtain a search warrant for Freedom Recycling in Charleston and London Recycling in London where they recovered approximately two tons of stolen cable.

Crawford said these recycling companies are often helping to fund individual’s drug habits and perpetuating a bigger problem.

“Basically they’re looking to make a quick buck, and it’s an easy return, take it in and get cash,” he said.

Crawford said the illegal stealing of copper and scrapping of stolen copper has been a growing issue in the communities across the region for years.

He said the problems it causes are multi-faceted, from costing taxpayers and businesses thousands of dollars in utility repairs and restorations to critical telecommunication services, as well as affecting crucial moments where people need help and can’t reach the services they need due to outages it causes.

“Damage to stolen telecommunications cable typically result in citizens enduring lengthy periods of without critical services they may need, whether it be internet, cable, and also, it affects the 911 centers when people are calling for help,” he said.

Now, the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office plans to begin filing criminal indictments against those offenders at the beginning of next year.

Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak said they are working to hold all those responsible for the thefts accountable.

“We are working with law enforcement to send a strong message, we want to make it perfectly clear that these criminal attacks on our infrastructure, the attacks on our citizens, and the attacks on our businesses will not be tolerated in Kanawha County,” Rusnak said.

She said they are looking at a variety of felony charges that could be brought against those responsible, including Transferring or Receiving Stolen Property, Arson, Damage and/ or Destruction of Telecommunication Utility Services, among other charges.

Crawford said they hope those responsible for the criminal acts know officers are on the situation more than ever now and are connecting the pieces to find out all of those involved.

“We take it seriously, obviously we’re here and we want to send a message, and that message needs to be, if you’re going to continue this kind of criminal activity, we’re coming after you,” said Crawford.

He said Frontier Communications have been one of the utility companies most affected by the thefts.

In addition to the aforementioned agencies, others that are involved in the investigation includes Roane County Sheriff’s Office, Saint Albans Police Department, Frontier Communications, West Virginia Secretary of State Office, and other government agencies.