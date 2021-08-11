Mullens tours Gestamp as plant looks to hire

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After being forced to lay off workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and semi-conductor shortage on vehicles, automotive plant Gestamp in South Charleston is roaring back and hiring.

Scott Hughes, the Human Resources Manager with Gestamp West Virginia said the plant has 480 workers currently which is more than pre-pandemic levels. The company is looking to hire 20 more workers at an upcoming open house.

“We did have some issues with the pandemic and semi-conductor shortage. However, all of that has been resolved and we have called everyone back. We are actually at a level higher than pre-pandemic,” Hughes said.

There are 20 immediate entry-level job openings that can be applied for during the open house on August 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The jobs start at $14 per hour and there are also apprenticeship programs that look for future openings.

“We’ve got a lot of business planned for the future. So there are opportunities for advancement for people coming in. We are definitely looking for people who want to start a career with us,” Hughes said.

Gestamp, an international group dedicated to the design, development, and manufacture of metal automotive components, opened its stamping plant in 2012 in South Charleston.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens and other state officials went on a tour of the facility on Wednesday. Mullens told the media afterward that he got a better understanding of the challenges ahead and how competitive the industry is.

The mayor said the company looks to be set up for another decade of success in South Charleston.

“I think they have a good game plan in place to combat the challenges they have today. I think they have a vision for the future as well and that’s where we need to help them,” Mullens said.