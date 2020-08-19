Mullens says work at Park Place in South Charleston on schedule

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Work at the future location of Park Place Plaza in South Charleston is going as scheduled, according to Mayor Frank Mullens.

Mullens appeared on Wednesday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS and said the shopping plaza, located at the site of the former FMC fly ash pond, is scheduled to open in early 2022 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sometimes it may be ahead of schedule in some areas,” he said. “It has not been effected at all. Remember, you are still 20 months out from any shovel htiting the ground as far as a brick and mortar store being built.”

Mullens said he expects around 24 to 26 businesses on the property with all kinds of options for consumers. He said the city has had more interest than space.

“What we are trying to do is bring in retail restaurants, things we don’t have in West Virginia. We want to bring in new things. There will be some to duplicate what we have but 80 to 85 percent will be new retailers, new restaurants tthat we do not have in West Virginia.”