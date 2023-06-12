Mullens ready for fifth term

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Frank Mullens is ready to begin a fifth term as the city’s chief executive.

Mullens defeated Democratic challenger Sharon Wiley handily in Saturday’s municipal election.

The unofficial election results showed the vote tally in the mayor’s race was 723 for Mullens and 136 for Wiley.

“It’s one of the most humbling experiences I’ve ever had when people take time out of their day to go down to the polls and vote for you. It’s very humbling and I’m very excited,” Mullens said.

There were two other contested races for seats on city council.

Fourth Ward Incumbent council member Laura Marker won reelection and defeated Jeffrey Williamson by nine votes 40-31. However, in the other contested race for the Seventh Ward, incumbent council member Jamie Sibold was beaten by Democratic Challenger Westley Smolder 75-70.

Turnout was extremely low for the election at 9.32 percent. City officials said out of 9,284 registered voters only 865 came out to cast a ballot.